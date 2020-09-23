USC game days this fall: What you need to know

The Gamecocks kick off their season this Saturday night as they take on Tennessee. But this year’s game day experience will be a bit different for fans.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Believe it or not, their will be a football game played at Williams Brice Stadium this Saturday.

According to the University, only 20,000 fans will be allowed into the stadium for home games this season. The stadium is usually able to seat more than 80,000 people.

In addition, fans who go to the games will be required to wear masks when entering the stadium. They will also be asked to socially distance while in the stands.

For parking, Gamecock Park and the fairgrounds will only be available for those who have bought tickets to the game. Athletics Department controlled lots will open two and a half (2.5) hours prior to kickoff. Tailgating and the use of grills and buffet style spreads are discouraged. The University also says large crowds or gatherings will be asked to disperse. Parking lots will close ninety (90) minutes after the conclusion of the game.

Will Muschamp, who is entering his fifth year as Gamecocks Head Football Coach, announced Tuesday that the team's traditional pregame 'Gamecock Walk' will not take place before games this season.

Even though the usual pregame festivities will look different, Muschamp is still excited about the start of the season.

"It's a great setting, it’s a great environment for college football in the Southeastern Conference.” Muschamp said.

As for the University of South Carolina student section, the section will still be open, but students who qualify for a ticket will only be allowed to attend one home game this season.

For the 2020 season, shuttle service will be limited to students with a valid Carolina Card. There will be no public shuttles operating for the 2020 football season.

All points-of-sale throughout Williams-Brice Stadium will be cashless. Fans must use credit or debit card or a mobile-pay option to purchase concessions and merchandise. Queuing at points of sale will be designed to allow for physical distancing between guests. Some concessions stands will not be open due to the lower seating capacity this season, however, the service ratio will be higher than when the stadium is at full operation.

All restrooms will be open with modified layouts and an attendant to regulate entry to allow for proper social distancing.