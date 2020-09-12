Shi Smith, Ernest Jones declare for NFL Draft

The two Gamecocks made their plans official on Tuesday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It was expected for weeks, but on Tuesday it became official.

Gamecock wide receiver Shi Smith officially declared for the NFL Draft on Tuesday.

In his senior season at Carolina, Smith had a team high 57 catches for 633 yards and four touchdowns. His 57 catches ranked third in the SEC.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Smith thanked Gamecock fans and his teammates for supporting him during his time at Carolina.

"To my teammates, thank you everyday for pushing me to be my best day in and day out. You all are my brothers and family, our friendship will never be forgotten." Smith said in the statement.

Smith also thanked former Gamecock Head football coach Will Muschamp for recruiting him and helping him become a better man.

"To my coaches, thank you for teaching me the game that I love, for making me the player that I am now. Especially Coach Muschamp, thank you for the opportunity and for believing in me." Smith said.

JUST IN - Gamecock Receiver Shi Smith declares for NFL Draft @WLTX pic.twitter.com/qlhT0IVPR5 — Chandler Mack (@chandlerdmack) December 9, 2020

Hours before Smith announced his decision, linebacker Ernest Jones also declared for April's NFL Draft.

A 2020 Dick Butkus award finalist, Jones led the team with 86 tackles this season and those 86 tackles also tied him for fifth in the SEC.