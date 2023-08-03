Massive power outage impact drivers, residents in Forest Acres

As of 9:15 a.m., roughly 10,000 customers were reportedly without power. The outage is also impacting traffic lights, city officials said.

Update: As of 10:15 a.m., Dominion Energy maps report the outage has gotten considerably smaller - only a couple of hundred scattered around the region.

FOREST ACRES -- Roughly 10,000 customers were without power in the Forest Acres area following an outage reported on Thursday morning.

A representative with Dominion Energy said the outage was first reported at 9:15 a.m., and the cause is still under investigation. The spokesperson said there is no estimate on when power will be restored; however, as of about 10 a.m., the number of customers impacted had fallen to about 5,000, according to online outage maps.

A spokesperson for Forest Acres said there are traffic lights out at intersections in the area due to the power outage. Forest Acres Police are at various intersections assisting. Forest Acres Police said they were told this also impacts portions of Columbia. A spokesperson for the Columbia Police Department said several locations in the city are affected, and both Dominion and traffic engineering teams have been notified.