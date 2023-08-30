Airplane strikes deer while landing in South Carolina

While it may sound odd, aircraft collisions with deer aren't unheard of.

WALTERBORO, S.C. — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said no injuries were reported on Wednesday when an aircraft struck a deer in South Carolina.

According to data shared by the agency, the incident happened in Walterboro and involved a Beech 200 airplane landing around 2:40 a.m. Colleton County Fire said the collision occurred at Lowcountry Regional Airport and caused the aircraft's front landing gear to collapse, damaging the propellers and both engines.

The fire department reported that the plane's two occupants were unharmed, but emergency crews were on the scene for several hours.