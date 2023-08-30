Airplane strikes deer while landing in South Carolina

WALTERBORO, S.C. — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said no injuries were reported on Wednesday when an aircraft struck a deer in South Carolina.
According to data shared by the agency, the incident happened in Walterboro and involved a Beech 200 airplane landing around 2:40 a.m. Colleton County Fire said the collision occurred at Lowcountry Regional Airport and caused the aircraft's front landing gear to collapse, damaging the propellers and both engines.
The fire department reported that the plane's two occupants were unharmed, but emergency crews were on the scene for several hours.
An aircraft striking a deer might sound unusual, but it's not necessarily unheard of. News19 reported a similar incident in December 2022 in Florence, South Carolina. In that case, the FAA said a Beech-36 was landing when it struck a deer. The report said the lone occupant of the aircraft was OK and taxied the plane to a ramp.