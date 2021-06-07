Tropical Storm Elsa to bring heavy rain to South Carolina

Elsa will bring heavy rain and localized flooding in Eastern South Carolina late Wednesday into early Thursday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Heavy rain from Tropical Storm Elsa will impact parts of South Carolina Wednesday evening into Thursday morning.

On Tuesday morning, Tropical Storm Elsa was near Key West, and is bringing heavy rain to southern Florida. The storm emerged into the Gulf of Mexico early on Tuesday morning after making a brief landfall in Cuba Monday evening. Elsa is expected to strengthen through the day on Tuesday before making landfall on the Gulf coast of North Florida Wednesday morning.

As of the 8 AM Advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Elsa had sustained winds of 60 mph and was moving NNW at 12 mph. The storm's center is located 50 miles west of Key West, FL.

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for the Big Bend coast of Florida and Tampa Bay from Egmont Key to the Steinhatchee River.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the Cuban provinces of Matanzas, Mayabeque, Havana, and Artemisa. Tropical Storm Warnings are also in effect for the south west coast of Florida from Craig Key westward to the Dry Tortugas and from Flamingo northward to Ochlockonee River

Tropical Storm Watches are now in effect for the South Carolina low country including Jasper, Beaufort, coastal Colleton, Charleston, and Berkley counties. Sustained winds 39 mph+ are possible here Wed PM - Thu AM. A Tropical Storm Watch is also in effect west of the Ochlockonee River to Indian Pass, Florida.

Elsa is expected to strengthen on Tuesday reaching near hurricane strength upon landfall near Cedar Key, FL early Wednesday morning with winds expected to reach 70 mph. The storm will move inland throughout the day on Wednesday. The remaining center of circulation will drive heavy tropical downpours into eastern South Carolina after sunset on Wednesday through the overnight hours. Gusty winds are expected on the coast.

South Carolina Impacts

In the South Carolina Midlands, scattered showers are possible on Wednesday morning and early afternoon ahead of Elsa with a few peeks of sunshine. A few thunderstorms are possible across the state through the afternoon, but Elsa's rain will hold off until the evening.

The heaviest rain will occur overnight on Wednesday into early Thursday morning.

The I-95 corridor in South Carolina will see the best chance for heavy rain as Elsa's circulation passes just west. The Weather Prediction Center has issued a slight risk for flash flooding for the eastern Midlands late Wednesday into Early Thursday morning including eastern Lexington, Richland, and Kershaw County, and all of Orangeburg, Sumter, Clarendon, Lee, and Calhoun county. Up to 2" of rain is possible in spots.

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms in Eastern Orangeburg, Eastern Calhoun County, and Clarendon county for late Wednesday into Thursday morning. An isolated stronger storm could produce a brief tornado, but widespread severe weather is not expected.

Winds in the Midlands will remain relatively calm, although it could be breezy at times with gusts over 20 mph. The strongest winds will occur along the coast Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning with gusts over 40 mph. Rough surf will remain in place along all of South Carolina's beaches through the middle of the week.