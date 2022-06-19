Deputies make arrest in Saturday Laurens shooting

Few details are available regarding the incident but the sheriff's office says there is no danger to the public.

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — Investigators in Laurens County say one person is in custody following a shooting that happened late Saturday afternoon.

Few details are available, however, the Lexington County Sheriff's Department did confirm that the shooting happened in the area of Paul Street. The street is located in a mostly residential and rural area just southeast of the Laurens city limits.

The sheriff's department has not released details regarding a motive for the shooting, how many were injured, or what their condition is. Officials said there was no danger to the public.