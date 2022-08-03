Fourth, fifth suspects arrested in February apartment murder

The shooting occurred on Feb. 19 on Longcreek Drive east of Broad River Road.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department has made two new arrests in connection with a murder earlier in the year.

The sheriff's department announced that 21-year-old Raheem Jabree Taylor and 25-year-old Dyron Dahason Tisdale are facing murder charges in the death of Saveon Robinson on Feb. 19. Both have been booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Just after midnight that day, deputies responded to 1601 Longcreek Drive to reports of shots fired. They arrived to find a man with multiple gunshot wounds outside of a building. That victim, Robinson, died at the scene.