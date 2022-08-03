Fourth, fifth suspects arrested in February apartment murder

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department has made two new arrests in connection with a murder earlier in the year.
The sheriff's department announced that 21-year-old Raheem Jabree Taylor and 25-year-old Dyron Dahason Tisdale are facing murder charges in the death of Saveon Robinson on Feb. 19. Both have been booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
Just after midnight that day, deputies responded to 1601 Longcreek Drive to reports of shots fired. They arrived to find a man with multiple gunshot wounds outside of a building. That victim, Robinson, died at the scene.
The latest arrests follow three others including 19-year-old Jayun Harrison, 20-year-old Winston Lobban, and 19-year-old Jamaris Quattlebaum who were each charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.