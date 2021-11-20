'Why didn't somebody stop?': Brother of Cayce hit-and-run victim urges drivers to turn themselves in

On Nov. 11, John Butler was hit and killed by two cars in Cayce.

CAYCE, S.C. — It's been over a week since John Butler was struck by two vehicles in Cayce and left for dead. And since that tragic Nov. 11 evening, the drivers still have not come forward.

That's why, on Saturday, Cayce Police Chief Chris Cowan held a press conference with the victim's brother, Bruce Butler.

Butler's voice trembled when he spoke on the events that unfolded on that rainy day. He added the family's hearts are heavy. Above all, he just wants those responsible to do the right thing.

"We've been grieving right now and we're hanging in there, but I need you to turn yourself in," he said.

Looking back on his brother's life, Bruce highlighted the 64 years he lived.

"He's the type of guy always willing to help if he can and real good support of the local department here because they see him all the time but, yeah, he was a great guy," he said.

Bruce found his brother on the scene of the accident not long after he was hit and then later pronounced dead.

"I was thinking it's just something fell off the back of the truck so I run out there because I was right there and I got out in the center road and pull him back and find out it's my brother and I was like, 'Man, why didn't somebody stop?'" he said.

So, with the information they have, and the hope that the drivers will either be found or find it in their hearts to come forward, Chief Cowan held Saturday's presser.

"We know we have two vehicles that hit Mr. Butler. Those two vehicles are out there," he said. "Not only is it a situation where the drivers know what happened, the friends and family know what happened."

He added that the vehicles likely have even been taken to a repair shop by now and the people at that shop likely know something happened.

"That angers me even more that we have a victimization of a family a good family of Cayce and, on top of that, you have these individuals caused a death that was senseless," the chief said. "There was no reason for it to happen."

Police believe they are looking for a 2018 to 2019 white Hyundai Sonata and a 2013 to 2015 black Buick Encore. Investigators have been reconstructing the accident, pulling video surveillance, and receiving tips from the community, Cowan added.

The chief said that anyone who knows anything about the deadly hit-and-run can report it anonymously and that they may be eligible for a cash reward.

"There's a win-win there as well, so bring some closure to the Butler family, get you a little money in your pocket as related ... to providing a tip that could bring the closure to the family but also bring closure to the community," he said.

Cowan also added that they are willing to work with the drivers if they come forward.

"If you don't and we find out who you are we, found out that you assisted the individuals - that could be a repair, shop that could be somebody who helped remove the vehicle or tow the vehicle or just knows about it - those people could face charges as well," he said.

Butler leaves behind two stepdaughters and his brother Bruce and many other family members. And his death leaves behind unanswered questions for them all as they grieve this loss, still fresh in their hearts.