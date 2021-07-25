Suspected gunman speaks with detectives after deadly Lexington Co. shooting - no arrests made

The sheriff's office said the man showed up at their headquarters on Saturday night.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — A man claiming to be the person who opened fire on an 18-year-old, killing him, has now spoken with investigators, the Lexington County Sheriff's Office said Sunday.

The shooting happened on Saturday afternoon in the 100 block of Miranda Drive and led to the death of 18-year-old Direko C. Thomas. Through their investigation, the sheriff's office learned that the suspect had escaped in what was described as a black Nissan Maxima. And so the search began for the person responsible.

However, in Sunday's update, the sheriff's office confirmed that the person showed up at their headquarters and interviewed with detectives.

"He provided an overview of the events that led up to the shooting," the latest update concluded.