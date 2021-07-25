Teen girl injured in apparent accidental shooting in Kershaw County

A 16-year-old boy later came forward saying he was the person who shot the victim. However, he reiterated that this was an accident.

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — The Kershaw County Sheriff's Office is looking into exactly what happened on Saturday night that led to the accidental shooting of a 14-year-old girl near Camden.

The sheriff's office released a statement on Sunday morning explaining that the incident happened at Hermitage Farms Mobile Home Park, which is located just outside of Camden off of Precipice Road.

Deputies responded to a report of an injured 14-year-old girl who initially told responding paramedics that the shooting was an accident. She was airlifted to an area hospital but her injuries were described by the sheriff's office as not life-threatening.

Later, the sheriff's office said it received a call from a 16-year-old boy who said he was the shooter but also claimed it was accidental. That teen has since been interviewed by investigators at the sheriff's office.

Based on what they have been able to uncover, the sheriff's office reports that this appears to have been an isolated incident with no evidence, so far, that it was anything other than an unintentional and negligent act.

That said, Kershaw County investigators are still looking into the incident with the sheriff's office describing the probe as "very active" as of Sunday morning.