New details released regarding reported gunfire at Columbia Place Mall on Saturday

Authorities now confirm receiving multiple calls regarding the incident, which allegedly happened inside the mall.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is sharing additional information regarding reported gunfire at an area mall late Saturday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the department confirmed that dispatch received multiple calls regarding gunfire that occurred inside the Columbia Place Mall. The first call came in around 5:52 p.m.

As a result, multiple agencies, including the sheriff's department, Columbia Police Department, Columbia-Richland Fire Department, and local emergency medical services.

Authorities said that the responding agencies were able to quickly secure the scene by about 6 p.m. after deputies found no evidence that anyone had been injured or wounded by gunfire. The quick action meant the mall didn't have to go into lockdown.

At this time, there have been no arrests tied to the gunfire, however, multiple witnesses reported that the suspect in the case escaped immediately after firing the weapon.

No information regarding a possible motive for the incident has been publicly released.