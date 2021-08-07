'Bloodhounds, deputies and SLED': Suspect in custody after chase, escape attempt in Newberry Co. field

Residents in and around the Kinards community were being asked to lock their doors and remove keys from vehicles.

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — An attempt to stop what deputies described as a suspicious vehicle in Newberry County turned into a high-speed chase. But after a brief search through a local field, the suspect is in custody.

The Newberry County Sheriff's Office said on Saturday afternoon that deputies were patrolling the Kinards community when they saw the suspicious vehicle which they said had Georgia plates.

Deputies then attempted to pull the vehicle over but were instead met with an escape attempt which then evolved into a pursuit.

"After a brief chase, the subject drove into a field and fled on foot near Wise's Bar-B-Que," the sheriff's office wrote in an alert to residents in the area.

The restaurant in question is located on U.S. 76 about roughly halfway between Newberry and Joanna.

"Bloodhounds, deputies, and SLED agents are searching the area," the sheriff's office wrote.