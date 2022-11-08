Authorities arrest man accused of shooting, killing friend early Thursday

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police have made an arrest in a deadly Thursday morning shooting off of North Main Street.
According to police, 18-year-old Sharquis K. O'Neal has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection with the shooting of his 20-year-old friend.
Investigators said the shooting happened just after midnight in the 1300 block of Sycamore Avenue. Police didn't initially name a suspect or reason for the shooting but had the area blocked nearly 12 hours later as the investigation continued that day.
Authorities said this is believed to be an isolated incident. The Richland County Coroner's Office has not yet released the name of the victim.