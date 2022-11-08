Authorities arrest man accused of shooting, killing friend early Thursday

Authorities said this is believed to be an isolated incident.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police have made an arrest in a deadly Thursday morning shooting off of North Main Street.

According to police, 18-year-old Sharquis K. O'Neal has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection with the shooting of his 20-year-old friend.

Investigators said the shooting happened just after midnight in the 1300 block of Sycamore Avenue. Police didn't initially name a suspect or reason for the shooting but had the area blocked nearly 12 hours later as the investigation continued that day.