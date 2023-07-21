Person assaulted near Elmwood Avenue gas station, police searching for person of interest

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities are looking for a person of interest in an assault outside a Columbia gas station on Saturday afternoon.
According to a spokesperson for the Columbia Police Department, officers were called to the scene at 1000 Elmwood Avenue, the Shell gas station, around 6:20 p.m.
Authorities said the assault began as a dispute between two people, and investigators consider it an isolated incident.
Authorities said the victim, a woman, was taken to the hospital, and her condition wasn't known at the time. Police believe her injuries are not life-threatening.
Police expect to file assault charges again the person responsible for the attack when they are caught.
In the meantime, anyone with information about the attack is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.