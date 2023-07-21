Person assaulted near Elmwood Avenue gas station, police searching for person of interest

Authorities said the victim was taken to an area hospital.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities are looking for a person of interest in an assault outside a Columbia gas station on Saturday afternoon.

According to a spokesperson for the Columbia Police Department, officers were called to the scene at 1000 Elmwood Avenue, the Shell gas station, around 6:20 p.m.

Authorities said the assault began as a dispute between two people, and investigators consider it an isolated incident.

Authorities said the victim, a woman, was taken to the hospital, and her condition wasn't known at the time. Police believe her injuries are not life-threatening.

Police expect to file assault charges again the person responsible for the attack when they are caught.