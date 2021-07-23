Day 5: Live coverage in trial of man charged with killing USC student Samantha Josephson

Nathaniel Rowland is charged with murder and kidnapping in the death of Samantha Josephson.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Prosecutors are expected to bring out even more forensic evidence as the first week of the trial of Nathaniel Rowland, accused of killing Samantha Josephson, concludes its first week.

Rowland is charged with murder and kidnapping for the March 2019 killing of Josephson, who was a senior at the University of South Carolina. Police and prosecutors say she'd been out with friends in Columbia's Five Points district when she decided to call an Uber to go home. Prosecutors say she mistakenly got into a vehicle that was not her Uber.

The state is trying to prove in the trial that the car was Rowland's, and that he stabbed her to death and left her body in a wooded area of Clarendon County, some 70 miles away from Five Points.

Thursday Recap:

Forensics dominated during day three of testimony.

Jurors heard from South Carolina Law Enforcement Division investigator Delilah Cirencione. She went through evidence recovered from Rowland's car as well as the trash from the home of Rowland's ex-girlfriend.

Officers showed the jury a multi-tool was found in a the trashcan that SLED says they observed both suspected blood and hair on when they found it. The item has two sharp prongs on it.

A bed sheet was recovered from the trash can behind Howard's house that had both blood stains and cleaning stains, according to Cirencione. A matching pillow case was also found in the upstairs closet with blood stains.

Lt. David Dove of SLED of the computer crimes division said four phones were recovered after the killing: two they believe belonged to Rowland, one to Josephson and another to Maria Howard.

He added that the victim's phone had location tracking turned on which they were able to download and track its movements until 2:33 a.m. He presented this to the courtroom through a digital map explaining when the phone appeared in different locations - generally in the Five Points area before eventually moving toward Rosewood.

The phone was then turned off or ran out of battery but came back on in several places as well.

He was also able to identify texts to and from the former girlfriend's phone. One of them sent from the phone said that her daughter's shoes had gotten blood on them. A follow-up text adds "from when she got in the car last night."

A response suggested that she didn't need to buy new shoes because the blood was on the bottom.

The Basics: What You Need to Know in the Samantha Josephson Case

Josephson was a political science major from New Jersey who was planning to enter law school in the fall of 2019.

On the night of the killing, Columbia Police investigators say Josephson went out with friends in the city's Five Points entertainment district but got separated from her group. Around 2:00 a.m. on March 29, she used her phone to call an Uber ride, and investigators say she mistakenly got into a vehicle that she believed was the vehicle that she contacted.

Instead, police say it was a vehicle driven by Rowland, who did not work for Uber or another rideshare company. Police haven't said much about the moments following her getting into the car, but investigators say at some point after the car left the Five Points area, Rowland stabbed Josephson multiple times, killing her.

Police have claimed he then drove to a remote area of Clarendon County, South Carolina--an area 70 miles from the crime scene--where he left her body in a wooded area.

Around 1:30 p.m., less than 12 hours after she went missing and after hours of searching on their own, her friends reported her missing to police. About two hours later, two turkey hunters found Josephson's body off that dirt road in Clarendon County.