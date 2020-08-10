Second suspect arrested in shooting death of man in Columbia for a wedding

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia police have taken into custody a second suspect in connection to the shooting death of a Greenville man who had come to Columbia for a wedding.
Investigators say 20-year-old Zachery Jamell Williams turned himself in Thursday morning with the help of his attorney. In a crime alert online, the University of South Carolina said Williams is a current USC student.
Police had already arrested 20-year-old Xavier York Glover, who is charged with murder and armed robbery.
Police say 26-year-old Wesley Colin Brown was walking alone along the 1700 block of Senate Street on Sunday morning, when he was shot. Investigators believe Williams approached Brown, stole a personal belonging and shot him before the two suspects drove away from the scene.
After the crime, a couple out for a morning walk found Brown and called 9-1-1. When officers and EMS arrived, Brown was pronounced deceased at the scene.
In an autopsy on the body Monday, Watts concluded that Brown died from complications of a gunshot wound.
CPD investigators determined that Brown came to Columbia to attend a wedding and was alone at the time of the shooting incident.
If you have any information about the shooting, you are asked to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:
- Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
- Use the P3 Tips mobile app.
- LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.
