Second suspect arrested in shooting death of man in Columbia for a wedding

Investigators say 20-year-old Zachery Jamell Williams turned himself over to authorities.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia police have taken into custody a second suspect in connection to the shooting death of a Greenville man who had come to Columbia for a wedding.

Investigators say 20-year-old Zachery Jamell Williams turned himself in Thursday morning with the help of his attorney. In a crime alert online, the University of South Carolina said Williams is a current USC student.

Police had already arrested 20-year-old Xavier York Glover, who is charged with murder and armed robbery.

Police say 26-year-old Wesley Colin Brown was walking alone along the 1700 block of Senate Street on Sunday morning, when he was shot. Investigators believe Williams approached Brown, stole a personal belonging and shot him before the two suspects drove away from the scene.



After the crime, a couple out for a morning walk found Brown and called 9-1-1. When officers and EMS arrived, Brown was pronounced deceased at the scene.

In an autopsy on the body Monday, Watts concluded that Brown died from complications of a gunshot wound.

CPD investigators determined that Brown came to Columbia to attend a wedding and was alone at the time of the shooting incident.

#ColumbiaPDSC #HappeningNow: Homicide investigation at Senate & Henderson Streets after a male was found deceased by a passerby about an hour ago. Investigators & the Coroner’s Office on scene. Limited info since this case is just beginning. 1-888-CRIME-SC if anyone has tips. pic.twitter.com/Q9WhAdASNU — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) October 4, 2020

If you have any information about the shooting, you are asked to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.