Man pointed gun at drivers on I-20 in Columbia, deputies say

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies have arrested a man they say was pointing a gun at drivers on Interstate 20 in Columbia.

Officer say around 6 p.m. Wednesday, drivers on I-20 called 911 to say that a man had been pointing a gun at them. The callers were able to give dispatch a description of the car and at tag number.

Investigators say they found the vehicle a few minutes later and tried to pull it over. However, they say the driver did not immediately stop and continued driving and got off onto Two Notch Road.

Deputies say the driver, 24-year-old John Cunningham, came to a stop in the 9800 block of Two Notch. That's when deputies say he got out of the car and approached them in what they say was an aggressive manner.

Officers say the man ignored their orders to comply and resisted arrest but they were able to bring him under control.

Cunningham now faces charges of two counts of pointing and presenting a firearm, two counts of assault on an officer, threatening a public official, and failure to stop for blue lights.