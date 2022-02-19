Cayce Police believed the residents were, 'in imminent danger' and ordered their removal, but one organization worries that was the wrong call.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Police released new details Saturday regarding the investigation into a community residential care facility in Cayce.

Friday morning, a resident was found dead inside Twilite Manor Assisted Living Facility. The deceased has been identified as 69-year-old Timothy Frank Catalano. While on the scene for the death, Cayce Police raised concerns over Twilite Manor's living conditions and removed the remaining 14 residents while they investigate.

Cayce Police believed the residents were, “in imminent danger” and ordered their removal. Police said there were no medical staff on-site and residents were not given food or medication since the night before.

The department told News19 that “because we were there for the unfortunate death of a resident, and because we were not sure when the remaining residents would receive food, medications, medical attention, or the general assistance they needed and deserved, our officers felt grave concern for the remaining residents.”

However, the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) which regulates these types of facilities said agency staff did not observe any immediate safety or health threats when they arrived on the scene later that day.

The Department of Social Services (DSS) is also involved in the investigation and brought in Able SC to help the residents. Able SC's president, Kimberly Tissot, said community residential care facilities do not require 24/7 medical personnel.

“It’s a home that assists people with being independent, so there is no nursing care," Tissot said. "Just because someone is blind or has a psychiatric disability does not mean they need nursing care.”

Tissot worries that displacing the residents with disabilities did more harm than good. However, Cayce Police reported some residents were not independent. Their statement says some could not perform basic tasks unattended like using the restroom.

"If there are people that are not able to go to the restroom by themselves, they're not supposed to be there anyways, so that’s DHEC’s role to regulate that,” Tissot replied.

She argued it should’ve been up to the residents on whether to stay.

“People with disabilities should have a choice to where they live and they can live in the community on their own,” said Tissot.

While Cayce Police said many residents are with family or at other facilities, DSS shared that some remain at hospitals with no current medical needs.

This is because they’re waiting for a new placement or the OK to return to Twilite Manor.

“Some residents have vocalized their wish to return to their homes at Twilite Manor immediately,” wrote a DSS spokesperson.

News19 did reach out to Twilite Manor for a response, but they declined to comment.