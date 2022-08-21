x
Gaston man found dead in Sunday morning house fire

An autopsy is now scheduled for Monday.
Credit: County of Lexington

GASTON, S.C. — The Lexington County Coroner's Office has confirmed that a 43-year-old man is dead following an early morning fire in Gaston.

According to Coroner Margaret Fisher, the fire happened in the 200 block of Bent Tree Circle, which is off of Fish Hatchery Road, around 4 a.m. While fire officials have not released specifics of the blaze, the coroner's office did describe it as a house fire and identified the deceased as Sollie Keith Kenta Benjamin of Gaston.

An autopsy is now scheduled for Monday as both the Lexington County Sheriff's Department and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) investigate.

