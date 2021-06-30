Get your shot, get entered to win airline tickets

When you get a COVID-19 vaccine at a city of Columbia site, you can enter to win two round-trip American Airlines tickets.

The clinic was held on Wednesday in Columbia to help get the 58% of South Carolinians who aren't vaccinated a chance and an incentive to get the vaccine.

The city partnered with American Airlines to give those vaccinated at a city site, an opportunity to win two round-trip tickets to anywhere American Airlines flies.

“Go get vaccinated!" 14-year-old Kennady Mitchell was one of many Columbia residents who got their Covid19 vaccine at the Drew Wellness Center Wednesday, “It feels good. It makes me know that I’m a lot safer. I live with my grandma so I want to make sure that she is safe at all costs.”

“The goal is to get an even distribution of the vaccine to residents in the Midlands that might not be able to access it easily," Thomas Tafel with Lexington Medical Center says. “We want to make sure that the vaccine is readily available and there for anyone who needs it and wants it.”

The Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccine is being be offered to anyone 12 and up right now until 4 p.m. at Drew Wellness Center, 2101 Walker Solomon Way.



No appointment is needed.

Those being vaccinated could also register for two free American Airlines tickets when they got their shot- winners will be drawn through a raffle at the end of August. This is the first site the city has held for this giveaway and intends to have more in the next few months.

Those who attended could choose between Johnson and Johnson and Pfizer for their shots.

“I think it’s the right thing to do and make it better for the siblings that I be around and make it better and more stronger for society," Cleo Salley tells us.

For the giveaway, it is possible for someone to drive from another part of the state to a Columbia vaccination site to get in on the potential offer.