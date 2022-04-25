Here are ways you could help honor the life of fallen Officer Drew Barr

Whether it's to sending a card, making a monetary donation, or supporting K9 Officers of the Midlands, here's everything you need to know.

CAYCE, S.C. — The Cayce Police Department has announced ways the public can help honor the life of fallen Officer Drew Barr.

Barr was killed in the line of duty on Sunday, April 24 while responding to a domestic disturbance.

"Together with the Barr family, and the vast community of citizens and fellow law enforcement officers that Officer Roy Andrew “Drew” Barr impacted, we mourn the loss of our beloved officer, brother, and friend," The department shared in a release. "We are moved by the outpouring of love and support offered by thousands across our State."

The police department asks for everyone to continue spreading the news of the impact that Officer Barr had on the people of Lexington through his service and dedication while in law enforcement.

The department shared that a simple thanks to officers is appreciated and goes a long way. For any children who will like to send cards to Cayce officers are asked to mail them to:

Cayce Police Department

1800 12th Street

Cayce, SC 29033

Financial donations can be made to the Cayce Public Safety Foundation at:

Cayce Public Safety Foundation

In Honor of Officer Drew Barr

1800 12th Street

Cayce, SC 29033

According to the department, the photo above of Officer Barr and K9 Molly has made its rounds across the nation. It has been taken for a K9 fundraiser that is set for Saturday, April 30, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Steel Hands Brewing located at 2350 Foreman Street.