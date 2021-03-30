Missing Columbia 21-year-old never showed up for work, police say

Loved ones became concerned when Kendryll Lamont Jones, 21, did not show up to work, according to CPD.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia Police Department is looking for a missing 21-year-old man who was reported missing on Sunday.

According to the report, Kendryll Lamont Jones was reported missing by a relative on March 28, 2021. He was reportedly seen in his work clothes the day before at the 1600 block of Charles Street.

Jones was last seen wearing a work uniform, black shirt, black pants, and black shoes. He is described as having black hair and brown eyes, standing 5’08” and weighing approximately 220 pounds.

Citizens with information regarding Jones’ whereabouts are encouraged to contact CRIMESTOPPERS in any of the following ways:

CALL toll-free, 888-CRIME-SC.

LOG onto: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red "Submit a tip” tab.

DOWNLOAD the new P3 Tips App for Apple or Android devices.