SC missing man didn't come home from work, family concerned

According to the report, Tucker may be driving his white 2012 Honda CRV, SC tag QIE397.
Credit: Saluda County Sheriff's Office
Tucker Roundtree Morris

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. — The Saluda County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing man who was last seen on Monday morning. 

Tucker Roundtree Morris, 26, was last seen by his coworkers at his place of work in Ward, SC on Oct. 26. According to the report, the man may be driving his white 2012 Honda CRV, SC tag QIE397. 

Law enforcement and Morris's family are concerned for his safety. 

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call the Saluda County Sheriff's Office at 864-445-2112. 

