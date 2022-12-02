Deputies searching for missing 80-year-old in Sumter County

Deputies say they are searching for Henry Dubose along Milford Plantation Road in Pinewood with K-9s and a drone.

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Sumter County deputies say they are currently searching along Milford Plantation Road in Pinewood for missing a missing man, who may have dementia.

Deputies say 80-year-old Henry Dubose has not been seen since early Friday Friday morning.

During an initial search, deputies say they located Dubose's vehicle along along Milford Plantation Road so he may be on foot.

Deputies say they are searching the area with K9s and a drone.

Dubose, who has black hair and brown eyes, stands around 5'4" and weighs about 135 pounds.

Officials say family members were not able to provide a a clothing description but he may be wearing glasses.

If you see Dubose or have any information as to his whereabouts, deputies ask you to contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 803-436-2000 or call 911.

