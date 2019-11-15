SUMTER, S.C. — The Sumter Police Department needs the public's help finding a missing elderly woman.
She's 80-year-old Willie Mae Waklatsi.
Investigators say Waklatsi was last seen leaving her home on South Main Street around noon Thursday.
She was last seen driving a gold Chrysler 300 with South Carolina tag 9806LD.
The Sumter Police Department says anyone who knows where Waklatsi is, or has seen her vehicle should call the department at 803-436-2700 or 9-1-1.
