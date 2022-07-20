Missing Eastover woman needs medication, deputies say

Deputies say 78-year-old Kiziah Goodwin suffers from medical conditions that require medication.

EASTOVER, S.C. — Richland County deputies are asking for the public's help to find a missing Eastover woman in need of medication.

78-year-old Kiziah Goodwin was last seen at her residence in Eastover Tuesday evening, according to deputies.

Goodwin was last seen a teal dress with a white jacket and gold shoes. She is known to wear a hat or other covering over her hair.

Goodwin drives a light grey 2017 Honda Accord with SC tag PZB860, according to officials. The car has damage on the front right side.

Deputies say Kiziah suffers from medical conditions that require medication.