IRMO, S.C. — Susan Pope is an Irmo community member who spent a total of 16 years serving in the Marine Corps.

Not only did she serve all those years, she still takes time to advocate for veterans all over.

"Oh, I've been a veteran advocate forever," Pope told Street Squad. "Ever since I joined the military, I've been a veteran advocate for all sorts of things, particularly women veterans that are applying for their compensation, disability. And it's just something I want to do to help. I know the knowledge, I have the knowledge, and I just want to share to help others."

She has even started Facebook pages for veterans in the community and the state.

"I think we all need to have a way to reach each other," Pope says. "We share a common bond as veterans and this is a small community. Its just a great way to connect!"

Thank you, Susan, for your service!

