Orangeburg County opens new library and conference center

Orangeburg City and county officials believe the library and conference center will revive downtown Orangeburg.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Orangeburg County has finally unveiled to the public the new Orangeburg County Library and Conference Center.

"It's a beautiful facility, and it's well needed," said Orangeburg resident Lawanda Irving. "I'm looking forward to coming here to take computer classes here."

"I'm amazed, and it's beautiful," Orangeburg resident Lanette Fort said. "It just says come in and read."

Dozens of Orangeburg County leaders, residents, and officials gathered at the new $8.5 million facility. Orangeburg County's Library Director Anna Zacherl says it expands the services offered in the old library.

"We've put our ear to the ground," said Zacherl. "We talked to people to find out what they needed and wanted, and we just started cranking it out. We just ran out of space to serve the community's needs."

Orangeburg City and county officials believe the library and conference center will revive downtown Orangeburg.

The town's mayor, Michael C. Butler, says it aligns with the city's vision to redevelop Railroad Corner.

"To attract people down here, you have to come through the gateway," Mayor Butler said. "Something has to draw them to the gateway."