Collin Murray-Boyles commits to Gamecocks

The former AC Flora standout will be the first commit of the 2023 class for Lamont Paris.
Credit: Mack, Chandler

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Another big-name in-state player will stay home to play for Lamont Paris at South Carolina. 

Midlands native Collin Murray-Boyles announced his commitment to USC Sunday, becoming the first commit for USC's 2023 recruiting class.

Murray-Boyles also had offers from SMU, Jacksonville, Wofford, Coastal Carolina, and North Carolina A&T, among others. 

He becomes the second local product to commit to South Carolina, joining Ridge View star G.G. Jackson, who reclassified and signed last month. 

A 6-foot-7 forward, Murray-Boyles played his first three years at A.C. Flora and will play his senior season at Wasatch Academy in Utah. 

Last season, Murray-Boyles was a major contributor for a Falcon squad that reached the Class 4A State Title game. He averaged 18.3 points, 11.4 rebounds, and 5.3 blocks per game, earning Class 4A Player of the Year honors.

