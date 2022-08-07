Collin Murray-Boyles commits to Gamecocks

The former AC Flora standout will be the first commit of the 2023 class for Lamont Paris.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Another big-name in-state player will stay home to play for Lamont Paris at South Carolina.

Midlands native Collin Murray-Boyles announced his commitment to USC Sunday, becoming the first commit for USC's 2023 recruiting class.

Murray-Boyles also had offers from SMU, Jacksonville, Wofford, Coastal Carolina, and North Carolina A&T, among others.

He becomes the second local product to commit to South Carolina, joining Ridge View star G.G. Jackson, who reclassified and signed last month.

A 6-foot-7 forward, Murray-Boyles played his first three years at A.C. Flora and will play his senior season at Wasatch Academy in Utah.