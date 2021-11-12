Juices, bubble tea and meat-and-threes: New restaurants in the Columbia area

Check out these new dining spots opening in Columbia.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — There are some new eateries in town!

First, check out Beltline Grill. The restaurant opened about three weeks ago in the former Ale House location at 12 Tommy Circle, just off North Beltline. Serving breakfast and lunch, Beltline Grill is open 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Expect hearty fare that includes a selection of omelettes and burritos -- or The Big Beltline (2 eggs, 3 short-stack pancakes, grits or hashbrowns, 2 slices of thick-cut bacon or 2 sausage patties or 4 sausage links, with toast) -- for breakfast. Lunch menu features hot dogs, hamburgers and daily specials such as meatloaf, chicken bog and BBQ pork. Breakfast is served all day long.

We'll take care of breakfast so you can take care of your morning! Open at 6 am! Posted by Beltline Grill on Wednesday, November 3, 2021

Then there's a two-fer: two new spots, one address.

Gong Cha bubble tea and Kremo Ice Cream both open Friday, November 12, at 701-B Santee Ave. in Five Points. Gong Cha, meaning "tribute tea for the emperor," originated in Taiwan in 2006. Premium teas and tapioca pearls (bubbles) are prepared fresh every four hours to ensure the highest quality product for customers.

Kremo uses locally-sourced natural cream, and real fruit in the creation of their sweet cream ice cream treats. All of the ice cream rolls are hand-made to order. Choose from a selection of specialty combinations or create your own combination of flavors -- including chocolate, strawberry, butter pecan, green tea and tiramisu. Hours of both Gong Cha and Kremo will be 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and noon-8 p.m. Sunday.

Java Juice Cafe opened at 504 Gervais St the last week of October 2021. Owner Carlos Dawkins serves freshly brewed coffees (and teas and cocoa) and blended organic juices and smoothies. Select from a menu of specialties or create your own hot or cold beverage from a selection of fresh ingredients. Java Juice is open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and closed on Sunday.

Stay healthy. Keep juicing. . . . . . #JavaJuiceSC #Java #Juice #juicebar #coladaily #colatown #sodacitysc #experiencecolumbiasc #vistasc #smoothie #cleanse #yummy #ginger #coldpressedjuice #columbiasc #columbiaveg #greenjuice #detox Posted by Java Juice Cafe on Tuesday, November 9, 2021

I Heart Mac & Cheese opened at 1033 Roberts Branch Parkway (in one of the outparcels in front of the Kroger on Killian Road). The Florida-based fast-casual chain specializes in variations of macaroni-and-cheese and grilled cheese sandwiches. Order from the signature menu or build your own bowls, sandwiches or wraps. Kids eat free on Mondays with a purchase of any adult entree.