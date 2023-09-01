250-unit housing complex could be heading to Huger Street

In an area with a hotel in construction and a proposed student housing development, the city is closer to adding another large-scale apartment complex.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — While some developers are looking to put more student housing in Columbia, one group is hoping to bring an upscale young professional approach to the Vista.

Todd Daily has lived just off Huger Street for the past two years. He says since moving in, the area has been continually growing, with a new hotel and apartment complexes popping up in the neighborhood.

He recalls, "There has been a new development, from student housing to lower-end hotels here in the city and then other business entities on both sides of the river"

After a Tuesday Columbia Planning Commission meeting, that trend seems to be continuing. Developers received a stamp of approval from the commission for a 250-unit market-rate apartment complex.

Ryan Solo is the president of development for Silver Hills, the company proposing this change. He presented these rendings to the commission on Thursday.

He described the complex "will have a really nice pool courtyard, clubhouse. Everything in terms of parking for the residents will be in a parking garage so there won't be any impact on the adjacent neighborhood for parking purposes."

In an area with a hotel and a student housing complex in the works, solo says the goal of this project is to attract older residents and young professionals.

"There's been a lot of student housing developed in this area, and not really much in the way of multi-family, traditional rental projects. That's what we're offering here." He explained.

The project received support from the planning commission, receiving unanimous approval. According to District IV Councilman, Peter Brown, it follows a trend throughout the city, to bring in more residents, and provide options for people to live downtown.

"We're putting together a business-friendly, a zoning-friendly, a welcoming atmosphere in Columbia." He adds, "We want people to come here, and we want to work with them. We want to help them. 'collaboration' is the word of 2023 in the Midlands."

Daily says he's excited about the prospect of some higher quality housing in the vista and is hoping the development continues.

He thinks, "Being able to walk to restaurants, even stores from a retail standpoint, and other establishments would be great, wouldn't have to be national brands, I think the city needs to continue to encourage people to make an investment business-wise."