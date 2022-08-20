Large fire rips through Lexington home on Saturday morning

The fire temporarily closed a neighborhood road off of North Lake Drive, police said.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Authorities say the homeowner walked away uninjured from a house fire that temporarily closed a neighborhood road in Lexington on Saturday morning.

According to Lexington Police, the fire happened on Hunters Ridge Drive inside the town limits near North Lake Drive. As Lexington Fire Service battled the blaze, police announced around 7 a.m. that Hunters Ridge Road was temporarily shut down from the 100 block to the 300 block.

One photo shared by police shows towering flames erupting from the garage on one side of the house and the attic area on the other. Authorities didn't say whether nearby homes or structures also received damage from the intense heat.