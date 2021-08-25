Midlands football games cancelled on August 27

Here's a rundown of the cancellations, along with resulting schedule changes.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Several Midlands football games have been cancelled for this week. Here's a rundown of the cancellations, along with resulting schedule changes as we know them on Wednesday afternoon.

Dutch Fork vs. Gaffney (August 27)

Dutch Fork High School won't play its previously scheduled football game Friday as the school mourns one of its players who died while at practice.

A number of games have been cancelled after COVID-19 exposure among a number of teams.

Westwood vs. Blythewood (August 27)

Westwood vs. York (September 3)

Westwood's game against Blythewood on Friday, August 25, and Westwood's game against York on September 3 have been cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols. Officials with the school say the JV game on Thursday at Blythewood is still on for a 7:30 kickoff and the JV team will be in action again next Thursday at York. If you purchased tickets already for Friday’s game, Hometown Ticketing will begin the refund process, which usually takes 7-10 days.

Blythewood will now be playing Goose Creek on Friday night.

Lakewood vs. Richland Northeast (August 27)

Lakewood joins a growing list of football teams in quarantine across the state. Neither the varsity nor the JV team will be playing Richland Northeast (RNE) on August 27 as previously scheduled.

Richland Northeast will now be playing Andrew Jackson Friday in its first ever game at RNE's new stadium.