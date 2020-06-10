USC now selling football tickets to general public

All remaining Gamecock home games, except for Georgia, are now on sale to the general public.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fans wanting to cheer on the home team now have their chance as tickets to remaining home games for the University of South Carolina Gamecocks -- except for Georgia -- are now available to the general public.

These games available are:

Auburn (Homecoming) – October 17 - Noon

Texas A&M (Military Appreciation) – November 7 – 7:30 PM

Missouri – November 21 - Time TBD

Tickets will be sold in 'seating pods' to ensure social distancing. According to the university, safety measures have been taken to protect against COVID-19. Guidelines can be found here.

Tickets are available at GamecocksOnline.com/Tickets or by calling 800-4SC-FANS(472-3267).

Kickoff against Auburn is set 🤙 pic.twitter.com/U2vzrxYfpL — Gamecock Football (@GamecockFB) October 5, 2020