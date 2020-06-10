USC now selling football tickets to general public

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fans wanting to cheer on the home team now have their chance as tickets to remaining home games for the University of South Carolina Gamecocks -- except for Georgia -- are now available to the general public.
These games available are:
- Auburn (Homecoming) – October 17 - Noon
- Texas A&M (Military Appreciation) – November 7 – 7:30 PM
- Missouri – November 21 - Time TBD
Tickets will be sold in 'seating pods' to ensure social distancing. According to the university, safety measures have been taken to protect against COVID-19. Guidelines can be found here.
Tickets are available at GamecocksOnline.com/Tickets or by calling 800-4SC-FANS(472-3267).
To purchase the official Under Armour homecoming shirt, click here.
USC plays Georgia at Williams-Brice Stadium on November 28. Kickoff time for that game has not yet been determined.