USC now selling football tickets to general public

All remaining Gamecock home games, except for Georgia, are now on sale to the general public.
Credit: Courtney Culbreath/UAA Communications
UAA Communications photo by Courtney Culbreath

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fans wanting to cheer on the home team now have their chance as tickets to remaining home games for the University of South Carolina Gamecocks -- except for Georgia -- are now available to the general public. 

These games available are:

  • Auburn (Homecoming) – October 17 - Noon 
  • Texas A&M (Military Appreciation) – November 7 – 7:30 PM 
  • Missouri – November 21 - Time TBD 

Tickets will be sold in 'seating pods' to ensure social distancing. According to the university, safety measures have been taken to protect against COVID-19. Guidelines can be found here.

Tickets are available at GamecocksOnline.com/Tickets or by calling 800-4SC-FANS(472-3267). 

To purchase the official Under Armour homecoming shirt, click here.

USC plays Georgia at Williams-Brice Stadium on November 28. Kickoff time for that game has not yet been determined.

