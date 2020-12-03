COLUMBIA, S.C. — A place for you to find the latest updates regarding cancellations, postponements, updates for the coronavirus in the Midlands.

Download the WLTX app: Android or iPhone and sign up for the WLTX Daily Dive Newsletter

THURSDAY MARCH 12

4:45 pm Soda City

4:43 pm Disneyland

Disneyland will close theme parks for rest of month amid coronavirus fears.

4:41 pm Saint Leo University in Sumter, SC

Saint Leo University to Move Classes Online to Avoid Spread of COVID19

Education Centers Move to Online-Only Classes on March 16

Residential Students are to Remain Home, and Classes Resume Online March 23

ST. LEO, FL – Saint Leo University has decided to make adjustments to university operations and move to online classes. The university is following guidance issued to the state universities in Florida regarding the coronavirus.

Saint Leo’s students at its residential campus in Pasco County are now on spring break. University officials have suspended classes for University Campus students during the week of March 16-20, in order to allow faculty to prepare to deliver all classes online beginning Monday, March 23.

In addition, all classes that now are taught on-ground at Saint Leo’s education centers throughout Florida and the United States, will move online beginning Monday, March 16.

Classes will go online-only on March 16 at Saint Leo’s Shaw Air Force Base and Sumter education centers:

● Shaw Education Center, Shaw Air Force Base, 398 Shaw Drive, Building 501, Room 116, Shaw AFB, SC 29152, and,

● Sumter Education Office, 2751 S. Wise Drive, Sumter, SC 29150.

Education center students should be prepared to begin online classes on Monday, March 16.

In addition, the presentation on graduate human services and social work programs, scheduled for March 23, has been canceled. This was being hosted by the Sumter Education Office.

All residential students at the campus in St. Leo, FL, are being asked to return to their permanent residence following spring break, rather than returning to campus (and to remain at home during this period of online instruction). Housing will be available on a limited basis for student-athletes, who participate in spring sports, and those students who are unable to return

home to their permanent residence. University Campus students should be prepared to begin online classes on Monday, March 23.

During this time

The university also is canceling all large, group events. Additional details about individual cancellations will be shared by event organizers. Additionally, the university is restricting all non-essential travel. Additional information may be found on Saint Leo’s website

4:35pm Roman Catholic Diocese of Charleston

All Masses this weekend should go on as planned.

However, Bishop Robert E. Guglielmone is granting dispensation for Masses this weekend to those who are at high risk for adverse health complications from COVID-19, or do not feel comfortable attending Mass.

The Catholic Catechism (2181) allows you to miss Mass as a result of illness. Regarding Mass, Bishop Guglielmone asks that the following temporary precautions be made.

It should be noted that these changes are only temporary and are being done out of prudence and charity with the greater good of the faithful in mind. • Remove Holy Water from the hand-fonts, and if available, have hand sanitizer at all entrances.

• Remove missalettes, hymnals, etc. from the pews and consider one-time use worship aids.

• Suspend the exchange of the Sign of Peace or announce that it can be done with a simple bow. Also, no hand holding during the Lord's Prayer.

• Suspend the distribution of the Precious Blood during Holy Communion. • Saliva can be a very potent form of transmission of the virus. Given the frequency of direct contact with saliva in the distribution of Holy Communion, we highly recommend that distribution only be in the hand.

• Keep the gifts of bread and wine covered on the credence table -- no offertory gifts procession.

• Re-enforce procedures for having Extraordinary Ministers of Holy Communion sanitize their hands prior to and after distributing Communion.

• Priests be extra vigilant that all vessels used during Mass are properly cleaned after each use.

• If possible, during the collection, limit the number of hands touching the basket.

' Assure the faithful they are not obliged to attend Mass if they are sick and staying home can be an act of charity towards their fellow parishioners.

4:30 PM Ticket holders

4:26 PM NCAA announcement

4:25 pm Minor League Baseball Statement

Minor League Baseball (MiLB) issued the following statement today:

“In light of the current coronavirus outbreak, and after consultation with medical professionals and our partners at Major League Baseball, Minor League Baseball will delay the start of the 2020 Championship Season.

We will continue to monitor the developments and will announce additional information about the 2020 season at a later date. We will work with Major League Baseball and our community partners to resume play as soon as it is safe to do so. The health and safety of Minor League Baseball fans, players and executives is our top priority, and our thoughts are with those around the world who have been affected by this outbreak.”

4:10 pm Sen. Lindsay Graham

Statement from the Office of Senator Lindsey Graham

WASHINGTON – The office of U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham today released this statement.

"Senator Graham was at Mar-a-Lago last weekend. He has no recollection of direct contact with the President of Brazil, who is awaiting results of a coronavirus test, or his spokesman who tested positive.

“However, in an abundance of caution and upon the advice of his doctor, Senator Graham has decided to self-quarantine awaiting the results of a coronavirus test.

“This is a precautionary measure. He will continue to work from home.”

4:05 pm SCDHEC Twitter

3:56 pm South Carolina Philharmonic

The South Carolina Philharmonic has decided to close our upcoming Masterworks concert, Phenoms & Schumann, to the public.

The concert will be performed in full on the stage at the Koger Center and live streamed this Saturday, March 14th 2020 at 7:30 p.m. and rebroadcast at a later date on South Carolina Public Radio.

On behalf of the board of directors and staff, it is our sincere hope that patrons support this decision and will consider donating their tickets to help support the cost of this alternative concert broadcast. A link to the live stream will be on the SC Philharmonic website in advance of the concert this Saturday. The latest updates will be posted on the South Carolina Philharmonic website.

3:52 pm City of Sumter

As the coronavirus (COVID-19) cases continue to rise, our community must take steps necessary to reduce the risk of exposure.

The national and state directives are very explicit in what you need to be doing to minimize an outbreak of coronavirus. Most of which are common sense factors in line with safe hygiene and personal habits:

Frequently, vigorously and thoroughly wash hands with soap and water,

Refrain from touching others – practice alternatives to customary greetings,

Refrain from touching your own face and mouth,

Cover your nose and mouth when you cough or sneeze,

Stay at home if you are sick.

The City of Sumter is taking this seriously and are stressing safe practices with all of our employees and in all office facilities. We are encouraging all employees who have symptoms of acute respiratory illness to stay home, provided hand hygiene products to all government departments, and perform routine cleaning.

As we move forward we will be evaluating meetings and events on an ongoing basis and will keep the public aware of any changes or updates to our scheduling.

I encourage our entire community to stay in constant contact with your friends, family and neighbors to make sure we are all safe during this time; however, remember to do so with safety in mind.

3:01 pm City of Columbia

Due to the Coronavirus outbreak, the City of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department will postpone the following events:

Adult basketball league championship game scheduled for Friday March 12, 2020 at 7:00 pm at Charles Drew Wellness Center

Senior Exercise programs at Hyatt Park on M, W, F 10:30 am and Greenview Park M, W, F 10:00 am

Mayor’s Play-Ball Initiative, scheduled for Saturday March 21, 2020 at 10 am at Earlewood Park

New dates will be announced.

For more information, contact the Columbia Parks & Recreation Department at 803-545-3100.

2:52 pm Historic Columbia has decided to postpone the following events through April 4, 2020:

· 16th Annual Bluegrass, Bidding and BBQ (March 19)

· City of Women Research Roundtable (March 24)

· City of Women Saturday Roll Bus Tour (March 28)

· Closing Day at Capital City Stadium (April 4)

For all attendees who have purchased tickets to these events, Historic Columbia will honor all purchases once the event has been rescheduled. Should there be an instance where Historic Columbia opts to not reschedule, full refunds will be issued. All house museums will remain open at this time.