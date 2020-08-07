Where are face masks required in SC?

A full list of face mask ordinances in South Carolina

More and more places in South Carolina have passed face mask ordinances that require citizens to wear a face covering in public.

A full list of ordinances and details is below.

Arcadia Lakes

The temporary emergency ordinance requires the wearing of face coverings in commercial, retail, and professional businesses.

Beaufort County

The ordinance went into effect at 11:59 p.m. Friday, July 3, and requires people to wear a face covering and practice social-distancing while inside commercial and public buildings in unincorporated Beaufort County, whenever possible.

Bluffton

In effect noon July 1.

Camden

Beginning Friday, July 3, masks are mandatory in public areas within town limits.

Central

In effect July 1 through August 24.

Charleston County

The face mask ordinance went into effect at 12:00 a.m. Wednesday, July, 1, 2020. The ordinance is in effect until August 26, 2020.

Chester

In effect July 7, expires after 60 days.

City of Cayce

The ordinance will become effective on Friday morning, July 10, at 6:00 a.m. Individuals violating this ordinance are subject to a civil infraction and $25 fine, while businesses are subject to a $100 penalty.

City of Columbia

An ordinance requiring face masks in most public situations is in effect in the City of Columbia as of 6 a.m. Friday, June 26.

Clemson

In effect June 25, expires after 60 days; covers all persons age 12 and over using public spaces and/or transportation; exceptions for private homes and offices.

Colleton County

In effect July 2; Anyone over the age of 2 must wear a mask in public, commercial/retail spaces.

Edisto Beach

Began July 1; retail, grocery stores and restaurants, not on the beach.

Forest Acres

Council voted unanimously in favor of the rule the ordinance will go into effect Monday, July 6, and expire after 60 days.

Florence

In effect July 6, expires July 13 unless ratified by City Council; Anyone over the age of 6 must wear a face mask while inside any retail or food establishment, with some exceptions for religious beliefs, medical conditions, while eating, in private offices/workspaces.

Georgetown County

Beginning July 3 ,expires in 60 days; businesses, including grocery stores, pharmacies, restaurants and retail stores. Restaurant patrons are exempt while dining, but employees must wear a mask at all times while having face-to-face interaction with the public.

Greenville

In effect June 23; for persons inside grocery stores and pharmacies, restaurants, retail shops, barber shops and salon employees.

Hilton Head

Hilton Head's ordinance went into effect on June 30, and requires all people to wear the masks if they're going into any public building, whether privately owned or not.

Horry County

In effect July 3, in effect 60 days; masks to be worn in any and all retail establishments; exemptions for age and underlying health conditions, police and first responders.

Isle of Palms

In effect July 1; anyone in a retail or food service establishment.

Irmo

In effect July 7, expires after 30 days; face masks should be worn inside a retail or restaurant business.

Lake City

In effect July 3, expires after 60 days; persons age 10 and over to wear face masks in all commercial/retail businesses, public spaces; exemptions for medical/behavioral conditions, in private.

Marion County

In effect July 6; all vendors and anyone over the age of 2 going into a county-owned building, if the building houses county employees, you will also have your temperature screened before you are allowed to enter.

Myrtle Beach

The ordinance began July 3. The measure requires the masks or face coverings for residents and visitors who go to retail stores, restaurants, amusement areas, and even in common areas of hotels. North Myrtle Beach has a similar ordinance in place for their area.

Newberry

In effect July 1, expires July 31; customers and business staff inside grocery stores or pharmacies (including but not limited to Walmart, Food Lion, Dollar General and other dollar stores); exceptions include people for whom masks can’t be worn safely due to age, health condition or needs someone else to remove the mask for them.

Orangeburg County

In effect July 3, expires after 60 days; customers and staff in retail stores and food establishments (including grocery stores, restaurants, large and small shops); exceptions include children age 10 and under, people with medical conditions, people in private offices and people whose religious beliefs prevent the use of face masks, in settings where it is not practical or feasible to wear a Face Covering, including when obtaining or rendering goods or services such as the receipt of dental services or while swimming. Could be subject to a $25 fine if not adhering to the ordinance.

Richland County

The measure was approved in an emergency meeting and went into effect on Monday, July 6. It will be in effect for 61 days.

The rule requires people in the county to wear a face mask that covers their mouth and nose inside the establishments. This includes retail stores, salons, grocery stores, and pharmacies.

Seabrook Island

In effect July 1, expires August 30; all persons over the age of 5 must wear a mask in public while within town limits; exemptions include any person whose medical condition or age impairs their ability to put on/take off a mask, whose religious beliefs prohibit the wearing of a face covering; people complying with law enforcement directions. Police, fire fighters and first responders are exempt. Could be subject to a $50 fine if not adhering to the ordinance.

Spartanburg

In effect as of noon, June 29; people in food service, grocery stores, pharmacies, retail stores, barber shops and salons.

Summerville

In effect July 1, expires on July 9, unless extended by town council; all persons age 12 and over in public spaces or buildings, retail or food service establishments, people using public or commercial transportation (taxis, Uber, Lyft); exceptions include people who cannot wear a mask due to medical or behavioral conditions, people eating or consuming food or beverages, complying with law enforcement, in private homes. Police, fire fighters and other first responders are exempt. $25 to $500 fines.

Sumter

The ordinance went into effect Friday, July 3, at 6 a.m.

The ordinance will only be in effect for 30 days unless the council takes further action. Some other jurisdictions put theirs in place for 60 days.

Town of Lexington

It requires a face covering in all grocery stores, pharmacies, big box stores and other retail establishments within town limits.

It goes on to require the wearing of one when social distancing is not possible. Businesses must also display a notice of this requirement.

Town of North

The council approved an ordinance which went into effect at 9 a.m. on Friday, July 3.

It requires people to wear masks inside grocery stores, convenience stores, and all other retail shops. That includes pharmacies, liquor stores, and laundromats.

Individuals could face a $25 fine, while businesses could be fined $100.

West Columbia

West Columbia City Council passed an ordinance on July 7 for people to wear face masks when going to retail businesses and food services shops but would allow some businesses to opt out.

The ordinance will last 60 days.

Windsboro

In effect noon July 3, expires after 60 days; all persons age 6 or older inside the enclosed area of any Retail Establishment or Foodservice Establishment; $25 fine